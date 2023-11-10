Nvwm LLC Sells 9,686 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

