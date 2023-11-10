Nvwm LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $509,185.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

