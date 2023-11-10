Nvwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,314. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $730.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

