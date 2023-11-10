Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

