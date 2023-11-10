Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.14 million.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Stories

