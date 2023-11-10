Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.14 million.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
