Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $2.10 at Morgan Stanley

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.65 to $2.10 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Olaplex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.62.

Olaplex Price Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

