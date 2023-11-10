OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Up 6.4%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 218,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,133,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $44,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 672,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,170,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock valued at $445,159. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OLO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in OLO by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

