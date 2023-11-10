Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$83.82 and last traded at C$83.22. Approximately 70,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 162,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.74.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

