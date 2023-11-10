Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $695.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

