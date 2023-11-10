Oragenics (OGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN: OGEN) in the last few weeks:
- 11/8/2023 – Oragenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.78.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
