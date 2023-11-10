Oragenics (OGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN: OGEN) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2023 – Oragenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

