Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.