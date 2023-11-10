Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

