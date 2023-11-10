PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Shelley Webb Sells 4,571 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.