Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

