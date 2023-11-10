PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $45.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.16 million. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

