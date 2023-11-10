Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.13 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.