Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

