Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

