Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

