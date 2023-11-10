PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Down 7.2%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 90,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 542,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

PAVmed Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.78.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 9,881.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

