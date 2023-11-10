PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

PYPL opened at $54.28 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

