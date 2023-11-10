Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

