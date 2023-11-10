Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $668,000 Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KCCA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

