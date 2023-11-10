Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

