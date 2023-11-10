Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDS opened at $20.48 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

WDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

