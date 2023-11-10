Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

