Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,096,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

