Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $3,135,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,786,909.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,800 shares of company stock worth $1,577,338. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASA opened at $13.31 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

