Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

