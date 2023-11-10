Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 32,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.