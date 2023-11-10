Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 95,185 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,185 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,260 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,566,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998,000 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 525,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,659 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.12 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

