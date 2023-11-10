Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Talarico bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,724.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Talarico bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,674.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,442 shares of company stock worth $1,120,108. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

