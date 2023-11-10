Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

