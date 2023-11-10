Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

