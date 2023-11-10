Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.48 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.