Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.04%.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
