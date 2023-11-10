Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 564.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Penumbra worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $183.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.07 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

