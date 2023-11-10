Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of PR stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 937,258 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $8,401,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,034 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in Permian Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,451,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 122,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.