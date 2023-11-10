Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$158.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of C$29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.1199166 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

