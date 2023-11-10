Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 640,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

