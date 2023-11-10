Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $152,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

