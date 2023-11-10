Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,291 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 706.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $223,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

