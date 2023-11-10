PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.50 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

