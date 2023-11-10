Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,994 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $13,678.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,102.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $6.97 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

