Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $250.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $276.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.55.

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.85 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

