Piper Sandler Boosts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $85.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

