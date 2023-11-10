Piper Sandler Companies Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $32.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.69.

AYX opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 167.36%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

