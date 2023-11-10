Piper Sandler Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $38.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

