Piper Sandler Raises Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $7.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.70 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRTG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 101.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

