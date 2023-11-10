Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $5.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,020 in the last three months. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $598.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.64. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

